People risk lives to retrieve LPG cylinders from debris amid Nepal flash floods, video goes viral | Watch

On Wednesday, the devastating flash floods in Nepal killed many people and left hundreds missing, including tourists and civilians. Several visuals from the flood-affected region have surfaced online. Some showed water carrying debris, tree branches and more, rushing through the roads and villages.

People wade through mud and sludge to collect LPG cylinders Amid this, a video from an unknown flooded-affected region of Nepal has emerged where people were seen swimming through mud and sludge to collect Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas cylinders. Multiple men and at least one woman were spotted making their way through the debris consisting of wood, plastic and trash to collect items including LPG cylinders.

While some stood near the floodwaters to record the incident on their mobile phones, others were heard directing those attempting to retrieve the items.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the flash floods in Nepal recently? ⌵ The flash floods in Nepal were likely caused by an avalanche triggered by an earthquake, which blocked rivers and caused water to surge downstream into affected areas. 2 How many people are currently reported missing after the Nepal flash floods? ⌵ As of now, at least 348 travelers, including 105 Indians and several foreign nationals, are reported missing in the aftermath of the Nepal flash floods. 3 Why do some people risk their lives to retrieve LPG cylinders during the floods? ⌵ People are risking their lives to retrieve LPG cylinders amid the floods because these items are often essential for cooking and heating, and many have lost their homes and resources. 4 What are the ongoing rescue efforts in Nepal following the flash floods? ⌵ Rescue efforts in Nepal involve police and military personnel searching through mud and debris for survivors, while helicopters are on standby to assist once waters recede. 5 Should residents near rivers be concerned after the recent floods in Nepal? ⌵ Yes, residents near rivers should remain cautious, as authorities have warned of the risk of a second flood due to blockages still lodged upstream.

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The video has now gone viral on social media, prompting mixed reactions from users.

One among the netizens wrote in the comment section of an X post, "What a tragedy.

However, this clearly proves that a massive portion of ocean debris isn't simply littered by everyday people—it is violently washed into the sea by extreme floods, tsunamis, and natural disasters." “Glad to know looting is not just an American thing,” joked another.

One more said, “When people are fighting just to survive, looting is the last thing anyone should be doing. Disasters should bring out our humanity, not our greed. Help those in danger. Protect what remains.”

Someone else argued, “These people have lost everything. These tanks are better used than to end up in the ocean.”

Latest update on Nepal flash floods While relief efforts are currently underway, locals continue to be traumatised by the calamity. However, experts have cautioned that a lingering blockage in a river could also cause a second, disastrous flood.

Meanwhile, the official cause of the flooding remains unclear. However, Nepal's foreign minister Shishir Khanal said an earthquake likely triggered an avalanche, which in turn blocked a river, sending water gushing downstream, as reported by AFP.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah has vowed a maximum support amid the floods. He wrote on social media: "The pain and loss you have suffered is not small. But I want to assure you that you are not alone in this difficult time -- the state is with you with all its means and resources."

Death toll rises to 95 According to Police in Nepal, the death toll hit at least 95.

Currently, rescuers are wading through mud and sludge to look for survivors in a flood. Over hundreds, including Americans, Indians, Malaysians, Britons and an Australian are feared missing as reported by multiple news outlets.