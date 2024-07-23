People start sharing coconut tree memes again after Kamala Harris enters fray to become US President: Here’s why

Kamala Harris has secured support from the Democratic Party to become their presidential nominee and has recently kicked off her first full day of campaigning

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 03:47 PM IST
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Harris on Monday compared her election rival Donald Trump to 'predators' and 'cheaters,' as she attacked the first former US leader to be convicted of a crime.
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Harris on Monday compared her election rival Donald Trump to ’predators’ and ’cheaters,’ as she attacked the first former US leader to be convicted of a crime. (AFP)

As US Vice President Kamala Harris joins the run for the 2024 presidential polls, the famous old coconut tree memes are back and flooding the internet again. Several social media users are now posting coconut and coconut tree emojis, with some even sharing pictures of themselves climbing coconut trees.

But why? The coconut tree memes first surfaced after a 2023 speech of the US V-P. She had said, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut on Kamala Harris jokes: ’These Americans...’

Now that Kamala has secured support from the Democratic Party to become their presidential nominee and has recently kicked off her first full day of campaigning, aiming to win the November 5 election, the memes are back.

How did the meme become internet-famous?

In 2023, Kamala had mentioned a coconut tree in her speech at the swearing-in ceremony of commissioners for the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

Also Read | Republicans adjust their attacks for their new foe, Kamala Harris

“My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’ You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,” the Democratic nominee had said.

Controversy around the meme

The coconut meme, although being used by supporters of Kamala Harris, is said to be very controversial.

Also Read | Trump campaign says have ’Once-in-a-Lifetime’ chance to defeat two democrats

Cybersecurity lawyer Isvari Maranwe, on a TikTok video, explained that the term “coconut”, which has become synonymous with Kamala, has been used in a discriminatory way against Indian Americans.

However, Kamala Harris has yet not commented on the meme.

Also Read | Kamala Harris secures enough Democratic support to challenge Donald Trump

US Presidential polls 2024

Kamala Harris has won the endorsement of former speaker Nancy Pelosi, US President Joe Biden among other party members. According to a survey, Kamala Harris won the support of enough Democratic delegates to contest against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 03:47 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsPeople start sharing coconut tree memes again after Kamala Harris enters fray to become US President: Here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue