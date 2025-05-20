Peppa Pig becomes big sister again with baby Evie, Mummy Pig opens up about family life with three little ones

Peppa Pig’s family has grown once more, as Mummy Pig has confirmed the arrival of her third child, baby daughter Evie.

In a heartfelt interview with People, Mummy Pig shared her joy and the family's early experiences since bringing the new addition home.

Mummy said, "I'm feeling fantastic. I'm so thrilled Evie is finally here, happy and healthy! I won't say it was an easy birth, because I'm not sure such a thing exists — oink! But it was all worth it once she was snug and safe in my arms."

Mummy Pig described the moment Peppa and George met their baby sister at the hospital, running in with Granny and Grandpa Pig to greet her. She said, “As soon as they were in the room, they were so calm and loving... Evie couldn't get enough of their attention, smiling and giggling away!”

Why did they name her Evie? Choosing a name for the baby was no small task. Mummy Pig said it took time to find the right fit, eventually settling on Evie, a name with family history. “It was the name of my Great Aunt, and our little one's eyes just lit up when we first suggested it, like she knew it was her name already,” explained Mummy Pig.

Adjusting to life as a family of five has come with challenges. “There’s been some wobbles,” Mummy Pig admitted. “It can be tricky for little ones to understand that babies need a lot of Mummy and Daddy's time and attention.”

Despite the changes, the Pig family is embracing the new chapter. “More chaos, more laughs, more nappies and more… everything! But we are so lucky to have a wonderful network of family and friends to help us,” she said.