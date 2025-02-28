The beloved Peppa Pig family is about to grow as they prepare to welcome a new member. Mummy Pig on Thursday announced that she is expecting her third child later this summer.

“I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we’re having another baby. I’m due in the summer, and we’re all so excited,” Mummy Pig announced on Thursday during a special segment on Good Morning Britain.

Peppa Pig, famed for her love of jumping up and down in muddy puddles, became a household name among children worldwide. Many teens and even adults who used to watch the show as kids still cherish the cartoon character.

Also Read | Anime-Loving Cartoonist from Sweden Shares Joys of Tokyo Life

Mumma Pig announces pregnency, shares Peppa Pig's reaction | Watch Sharing reaction of her elder kid, Peppa Pig, Mumma Pig said that her daughter already had an inkling that something was going on and she was already very curious about it.

“They’ve had the occasional wobble and worry, but they’re mostly so excited! Every day they ask me how big the baby is, when is it coming, does it like Muddy Puddles and dinosaurs... It never stops!” Associated Press quoted Mumma Pig.

Also Read | Peppa Pig has a useful lesson for ‘Megabet’ architects

Social media reacts to Mumma Pig’s pregnancy Now that Peppa Pig will welcome another sibling, fans are expressing their excitement about the new member on social media. Many are trying to guess the gender of the new member.

“OMG IS IT A BOY OR A GIRL?!?!? WHAT COLOR IS THEIR SHIRT GOING TO BE?!? WHATS THE NAME?!?! [sic],” wrote a social media user on X.

Another fan tried to guess details about the third kid and wrote, “I predict green shirt and the gender is confusing because we already have 2 boys and 2 girls [sic].”

“On everyones soul it will be yellow and a girl [sic],” suggested another user.

“I just told my 4 years old and she’s so excited [sic].”

“Congratulations! Remember to keep track of those movements and if you notice any changes contact Doctor Brown Bear immediately [sic].”

“Congrats George! I think baby dinosaur is a great name! [sic]”

A social media user shed light on another possible reaction of Peppa Pig after the news and wrote, “Peppa Pig realising she is going to loose the limelight to Mummy pig and the baby [sic]”.