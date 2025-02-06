

Amid the ongoing crackdown on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) by US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas, has thrown a curious challenge to tech billionaire to stop him from raising funds from the federal agency. Elon Musk recently described USAID as a “criminal organisation” as Trump attempts to shut it down.

“Considering raising $500B from USAID. Funding secured. Stop me if you can @elonmusk What is USAID? [sic]” wrote Srinivas in a post on X.

Social media reacts to Perplexity CEO's post on X Arvind Srinivas's post on X sparked massive buzz around his stance on US government's shift on USAID. Many even criticised him for his remark.

“They have well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority [sic],” commented a user on the post.

“LOL better do it fast! [sic],” commented another user.

“you are hilarious. i like your sense of humor while being a great entrepreneur [sic].”

“He said Funding Secured just like that one guy did! Oh ho ho, you're in big trouble, pal. Wait until Elon hears about this! [sic].”

“Don't give challenge to him, tomorrow Perplexity can be banned [sic].”

“He can, don’t challenge [sic].”

“Now I am perplexed! [sic].”

What is USAID? USAID is a federal agency focused on assisting international humanitarian aid and development, reported Indian Express citing the Congressional Research Service (CRS).

USAID funds multiple projects internationally by assisting non-governmental organisations (NGOs), foreign governments, international organisations, etc. USAID assistance is mainly focused on programs linked to poverty alleviation, education, healthcare, etc.

Why Donald Trump, Elon Musk want to shut down USAID? Elon Musk and Donald Trump targeted USAID in a bid to reduce spending and eliminate high investment by US federal government on foreign aid.