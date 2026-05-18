Persian proverb of the day: ‘The pot says to the pot, Your face is black’

An ancient Persian saying about two soot-covered pots has survived centuries because the human habit it describes has not changed at all.

There is a moment most people will recognise. Someone points out a colleague's mistake in a meeting while quietly ignoring their own. A friend complains about another person's bad habit, one they share themselves. A family argument erupts with blame moving in every direction and accountability in none.

The tendency to see faults clearly in others while remaining blind to the same faults in oneself is one of the oldest and most documented patterns in human behaviour. A Persian proverb captures it with striking economy.

What the Proverb Says The saying, direct in its imagery, goes: "The pot says to the pot, your face is black."

What This Proverb Means The proverb conjures a simple domestic scene. Two pots, both blackened by the same fire, both bearing identical marks from sitting over the same flame. Yet one addresses the other as though it is somehow cleaner, somehow less marked, somehow superior.

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The literal image is almost comic. The deeper meaning is not.

The proverb speaks directly to hypocrisy and the absence of self-awareness. It describes the very human tendency to focus criticism outward, onto the shortcomings of others, while remaining unwilling or unable to turn that same scrutiny inward. The message it carries is quietly pointed: self-reflection ought to come before judgment.

Why This Proverb Still Resonates Today The durability of this saying lies in how precisely it maps onto situations that arise in everyday life across cultures and generations.

In professional settings, the proverb surfaces whenever a colleague highlights another person's errors without pausing to consider their own track record. In personal relationships, it appears when partners accuse each other of the very behaviours both of them display. In public and social life, it echoes in the way people frequently condemn actions that they themselves practise, sometimes openly, sometimes in different forms.

The proverb does not lecture. It simply holds up a mirror and lets the image do the work.

The Lesson It Teaches At its core, this Persian saying is an argument for humility and honest self-examination. It encourages a pause before criticism, a moment in which a person considers whether the fault they are about to name in someone else is also present in themselves.