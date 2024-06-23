Peta does the unthinkable! Donates an elephant to a temple, but here's the catch

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on June 22 donated a mechanical elephant to the Pournamikavi Temple in Venganoor. While issuing a statement, PETA said that the mechanical elephant, named Baladhasan, was donated to the temple in recognition of its decision to never own or hire live pachyderms for ceremonies and festivals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actor Adah Sharma too had joined hands with PETA India in this initiative. In the press release, Adah Sharma said, "Technological progress allows us to preserve our deep cultural traditions and heritage while allowing elephants, who are endangered, to live with their families in the jungle. I am delighted to contribute this mechanical elephant with PETA India, enabling followers to participate in sacred rituals in a manner that is both safe for humans and respectful of animals."

As per PETA, the mechanical elephant is around three meters tall and weighs around 800 Kgs.

According to PETA India also cited figures compiled by the Heritage Animal Task Force which stated that captive elephants killed 526 people in Kerala in a 15-year period.

Apart from Baladhasan, PETA mentioned that other two life-size mechanical elephants are already in use in Kerala temples. "They include Irinjadappilly Raman at the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur and Mahadevan at the Thrikkayil Mahadeva Temple in Kochi," it said.

Recent elephant death cases On June 11, official sources had told PTI that Ashwatthama, a thirty-eight-year-old Dasara elephant, tragically died from suspected electrocution early on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the elephant allegedly came into contact with solar fencing during rainfall at the Bhimanakatte elephant camp within the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) in Hunsur taluk. In another incident in Tamil Nadu on June 19, Forest officials in Anthiyur reported the death of a 12-year-old male elephant due to "electrocution" in the Karumparai forest area near Thooka Naicken Palayam.

(With inputs from agencies)

