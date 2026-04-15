Phil Salt's stunning diving catch dismisses Rishabh Pant in RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 match | Watch viral video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fielding star Phil Salt pulled off a magnificent diving catch to send back Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant for just 1 run during their high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The spectacular effort came in the 16.5th over and proved crucial as RCB bundled out LSG to a below-par total of 146.
The dismissal unfolded when veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a low full-toss outside off stump. Rishabh Pant, looking to whip the ball over mid-wicket with his signature wristy flick, could not control the shot. The ball sailed towards deep mid-wicket, dying quickly on the fielder. Phil Salt, stationed in the deep, charged in swiftly, opened up his body on the slide, and stretched full length to get both hands underneath the ball. He scooped it cleanly and ensured it did not pop out even as his hands hit the turf.
The video of Phil Salt's catch, showing the Englishman's full-stretch dive and safe hands, is being widely shared with captions calling it a "one-handed screamer" and a potential “Catch of the Season.”
Earlier in the innings, Rishabh Pant had suffered a painful blow while batting. He was struck on the elbow by a sharp delivery from RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood, forcing the LSG captain to retire hurt. The incident left the Lucknow side in deep trouble as their explosive leader walked back in visible discomfort. Many feared Pant might be ruled out for the remainder of the match, or even longer, given the nature of the injury.
However, showing tremendous grit and determination, Pant returned to the crease later in the innings despite the pain. His brief second stint lasted only six deliveries before Salt's brilliance ended his stay. The double blow, the initial injury and the quick dismissal, dealt a massive setback to LSG's middle-order momentum.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
RCB Impact subs: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
LSG Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, George Linde, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav