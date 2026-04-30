Phil Salt injury update: Will England star play in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 clash?

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to meet in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 20). All eyes had been on RCB’s explosive opener Phil Salt, but fresh injury concerns have now cast serious doubt over his participation.

Phil Salt injury update The England wicketkeeper-batter has not been seen in the nets during recent training sessions, according to reports from TV9 Kannada. He also did not travel with the main squad from Delhi to Ahmedabad, making his availability for Wednesday’s fixture highly unlikely. The franchise’s medical team is adopting a cautious approach, and Salt has already missed the previous two matches after sustaining an injury in training ahead of the Gujarat Titans game on April 24.

Also Read | Jacob Bethell replaces injured Phil Salt in RCB playing XI vs GT IPL 2026

Phil Salt’s significant contribution to RCB’s campaign Despite the setback, Phil Salt’s impact on RCB’s season has been substantial. The 29-year-old has amassed 202 runs in six matches at an outstanding strike rate of 168.33 and a highest score of 78. His aggressive starts in the powerplay have been central to RCB’s strategy. He has smashed 16 fours and 11 sixes so far and has registered two half-centuries.

For a team positioned second on the points table, the absence of a key overseas batter represents a manageable but noteworthy challenge. RCB’s management has made it clear that player welfare takes precedence, and there will be no rush to force Salt’s return before he is fully fit.

Jacob Bethell provides seamless replacement at the top In Phil Salt’s absence, Jacob Bethell has stepped into the opening role with impressive maturity. The young left-hander, acquired by RCB for ₹2.6 crore, had spent time on the bench earlier in the season, drawing public debate from former players including Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen. Bethell remained patient, and when the opportunity arrived, he delivered.

He scored 14 off 10 balls against the Gujarat Titans on April 24 and followed up with 20 off 11 against Delhi on April 27, maintaining a strike rate of 161. His left-handed presence alongside Virat Kohli creates a balanced opening combination that disrupts opposition bowling plans. Coming off a standout 105 off 48 balls in the T20 World Cup semi-final earlier this year, Bethell has carried his excellent form into the IPL and is expected to open again in Ahmedabad.

Expected RCB lineup Royal Challengers Bengaluru are anticipated to name an unchanged XII from their recent victory over Delhi.

RCB Probable XII: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma