Phil Salt injury update: Will England star play in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 clash?

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to meet in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 20). All eyes had been on RCB’s explosive opener Phil Salt, but fresh injury concerns have now cast serious doubt over his participation.

Phil Salt injury update The England wicketkeeper-batter has not been seen in the nets during recent training sessions, according to reports from TV9 Kannada. He also did not travel with the main squad from Delhi to Ahmedabad, making his availability for Wednesday’s fixture highly unlikely. The franchise’s medical team is adopting a cautious approach, and Salt has already missed the previous two matches after sustaining an injury in training ahead of the Gujarat Titans game on April 24.

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Also Read | Jacob Bethell replaces injured Phil Salt in RCB playing XI vs GT IPL 2026

Phil Salt’s significant contribution to RCB’s campaign Despite the setback, Phil Salt’s impact on RCB’s season has been substantial. The 29-year-old has amassed 202 runs in six matches at an outstanding strike rate of 168.33 and a highest score of 78. His aggressive starts in the powerplay have been central to RCB’s strategy. He has smashed 16 fours and 11 sixes so far and has registered two half-centuries.

For a team positioned second on the points table, the absence of a key overseas batter represents a manageable but noteworthy challenge. RCB’s management has made it clear that player welfare takes precedence, and there will be no rush to force Salt’s return before he is fully fit.

Jacob Bethell provides seamless replacement at the top In Phil Salt’s absence, Jacob Bethell has stepped into the opening role with impressive maturity. The young left-hander, acquired by RCB for ₹2.6 crore, had spent time on the bench earlier in the season, drawing public debate from former players including Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen. Bethell remained patient, and when the opportunity arrived, he delivered.

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He scored 14 off 10 balls against the Gujarat Titans on April 24 and followed up with 20 off 11 against Delhi on April 27, maintaining a strike rate of 161. His left-handed presence alongside Virat Kohli creates a balanced opening combination that disrupts opposition bowling plans. Coming off a standout 105 off 48 balls in the T20 World Cup semi-final earlier this year, Bethell has carried his excellent form into the IPL and is expected to open again in Ahmedabad.

Expected RCB lineup Royal Challengers Bengaluru are anticipated to name an unchanged XII from their recent victory over Delhi.

RCB Probable XII: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma

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The clash promises high-quality T20 cricket, with both teams carrying strong momentum into the fixture. RCB’s ability to adapt without one of their key performers will be tested once again, but early signs indicate the franchise is well prepared to maintain its winning trajectory.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.