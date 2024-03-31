‘Phle delivery time pe kar…’: New boAt ad campaign taking dig at Apple sparks social media outrage
The video sparked an online debate with some users appreciating the creativity of boAt, while others calling it a new low in the negative marketing tactics
In an ultra-competitive market, it's common for brands to use creativity in order to gain a certain edge. Consumer electronics brand boAt used a similar kind of creativity in its recent advertisement taking a sarcastic dig at its Cupertino-based competitor Apple. Without taking direct names, boAt ad used terms like ‘i’, ‘pro-max’, and the social recognition associated with Apple products in its latest advertisement. Moreover, the company also added a sarcastic disclaimer to the ad which strengthened the hint, that they are pointing towards Apple.