In an ultra-competitive market, it's common for brands to use creativity in order to gain a certain edge. Consumer electronics brand boAt used a similar kind of creativity in its recent advertisement taking a sarcastic dig at its Cupertino-based competitor Apple. Without taking direct names, boAt ad used terms like ‘i’, ‘pro-max’, and the social recognition associated with Apple products in its latest advertisement. Moreover, the company also added a sarcastic disclaimer to the ad which strengthened the hint, that they are pointing towards Apple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“No Fruits were harmed in the making of this film. It's time to give an Indian brand a chance to compete on the global level. Don’t be a fanboy, be a boAthead," boAt said in a disclaimer while posting its recent advertisement on X.

Here's how social media reacted The video sparked an online debate with some users appreciating the creativity of boAt, while others calling it a new low in the negative marketing tactics. The users on social media were divided over the fact that boAt and Apple have very different sets of customers, making the advertisement more than a simple marketing gimmick. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the users also raised technical problems with boAt products and asked the company to first deliver its products on time before taking on a big competitor like Apple.

“Start your own R&D dept and then compete with them White labeling businesses always go out of business," one user said.

An Apple fan named bhatnaturally seemed offended by the boAt ad and claimed that the creative industry is full of Apple fanboys. “Somewhere a copywriter for boAt has gone home thinking he has 'socked it to Apple' by writing 'no fruits were harmed in making this ad'. And trade portals are reporting it as 'shots fired!'. Again, I am happy for boAt's popularity and wish them more success. Such initiatives will make the brand's current and prospective customers (unlikely to be those who can afford and seek Apple products) happy with their choice. Also, mock all you will of the 'Apple ecosystem' but if you've experienced it - the network across iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, and AirPods is desired. Competition cannot simply be wished away. The irony is the creative industry is full of Apple fanboys," the user said in a long social media post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A meme fest also began on X, where the social media users started targeting Shark Aman Gupta-led boAt with memes related to Shark Tank India.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!