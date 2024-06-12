Phone sparks fire! Bike engulfed in flames at Maharashtra petrol pump after rider answers call | Viral Video

While people rampantly flout the ‘no mobile phone’ advisory at petrol pumps, a recent incident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is likely to compel everyone to heed it.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, a man refuelling his bike's petrol tank is seen taking his phone out of his pocket to attend a call when suddenly, a fire erupts.

Electromagnetic waves from mobile phones can reportedly induce current and generate an electric spark in nearby metal conductors, thereby causing a fire.

In this case, the fire is also believed to have been triggered by a spark from the phone, which is why phones are prohibited at petrol pumps.

In the viral video, a clip from the CCTV footage of the incident, a petrol pump attendant is seen reaching for the petrol hose, when the biker pulls out his mobile phone from the pocket, causing an instant fire in the tank.

The biker rushes the bike outside as the petrol pump staff use a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

Notably, the cause of the fire is not clear yet. However, the use of mobile phones at petrol pumps raises concerns, especially today when most payments are made through phones online.

A 2016 report, in an attempt to promote digital transactions, informed the Ministry of Natural Gas and Petroleum that it is “completely safe” to use mobile phones at petrol stations, albeit at a certain height and distance from the pumps.