After Kangana posted the photo, many suggested that she is a part of Special Protection Group (SPG). But it was later revealed that woman is assigned as a PSO to President Droupadi Murmu

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut shared a photo on her Instagram story, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen walking ahead of a woman dressed in a dark suit, has been widely praised as a powerful image of women's empowerment.

Though Kangana did not mention the photo the branch of service, it is widely speculated he could be part of the highly trained Special Protection Group (SPG), an agency that provides security to the PM

Kangana Ranaut's post

However, security sources clarified that the woman is not part of the SPG. She is a PSO assigned to President Droupadi Murmu. Her rank is Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), an NDTV report cited.

Ranaut criticises Shiv Sena (UBT): ‘Monsters’ Ranaut lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) and ther Aghadi alliance, accusing them of "disrespecting women" and labelling them as a "daitya (monsters)" after Mahayuti sweeped the 2024 general assembly elections in Maharashtra.

"I had anticipated his (Uddhav Thackeray's) loss. History is witness to how we recognise 'daitya' (monster) and 'devta' (god). Those who disrespect women are 'daitya' (monsters) and those who give respect to women - be it giving 33 per cent reservation for women, food, or cylinders. That's how one finds out who is 'devta' and who is a 'daitya'. So, those who disrespected women are monsters and they met their fate as they lost (the elections). They demolished my house and used foul words against me. It was evident that they lost sight of right and wrong," BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said.

Reacting to BJP-led Mahayuti winning the assembly polls, Ranaut expressed her gratitude to the people of Maharashtra, saying that this was a historic win for the saffron party.