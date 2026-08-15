Physics Wallah: Alakh Pandey offers ‘unconditional support’ to PM Modi for free online classes, seeks no profit

On 15 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free online coaching during his Independence Day address. He spoke from the historic Red Fort, addressing competitive exam aspirants nationwide. Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey welcomed this initiative.

Alakh Pandey believes online education remains crucial for remote towns and villages. He emphasised that execution would determine the initiative's actual success.

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“I really appreciate Hon'ble Prime Minister's Promise about Free online Coaching for all needy students. I have always believed that online is the only way to make quality education accessible to remote towns and villages. I want to see this happening on ground coz execution is the main part,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pandey offered his Physics Wallah's ‘unconditional support’ for this initiative.

“I offer my unconditional support to Govt for this. I don’t want any profits in return. Quality education should be free for every kid of India,” he added.

PM Modi’s announcement comes amid the ongoing nationwide focus on competitive examinations. Medical, engineering and civil service exams remain particularly significant for Gen Z.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the financial burden of coaching classes on families. According to him, parents feel pressured to maintain perceived social prestige.

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“We are concerned about the thousands of crores of rupees these poor and middle-class families spend; we want to save them that expense," PM Modi said during his speech.

"We have decided to provide free online coaching for various competitive exams for our youth. We have digital public infrastructure, as well as excellent talent and teachers. By leveraging these resources, we are establishing a comprehensive network to provide free coaching to the nation's youth," the prime minister added.

Social media reaction Social media users have posted mixed reactions to Alakh Pandey’s message for the BJP government.

“Though it’s a great idea, do we have the infrastructure to support online education? Seamless internet access and electricity in rural areas where most needy students are? Also, do we have willing teaching talent ready to support free online education when teachers as such are poorly paid at their existing jobs?” asked one user.

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“It’s indeed a great idea. Let’s see how the execution goes,” commented another user.

One user posted, “This is very strange. As a prime minister, why not say we will make government schools world-class so there might [not] even be a need for coaching.”

“Sir, stop fooling students. If you truly cared, batch validity would last until a student clears the exam. But no- money comes first, education second,” came a sarcastic comment.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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