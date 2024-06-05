Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey gets emotional, ed-tech platform gives ‘AIR 1’ in NEET 2024 exam | Watch
Founder of Physics Wallah claims NEET 2024 AIR 1 studied at his institute, NTA announces results creating excitement among medical aspirants.
The online coaching platform Physics Wallah recently claimed that the topper of the NEET 2024 examination is a student who studied from their coaching. The National Testing Agency recently announced the results of the NEET 2024 examination. In the viral video shared on Physics Wallah's Instagram account, the founder, Alakh Pandey, CEO, can be seen celebrating after the NEET exam declaration. The ed-tech platform made the announcement even before the release of the official list.