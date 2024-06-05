The online coaching platform Physics Wallah recently claimed that the topper of the NEET 2024 examination is a student who studied from their coaching. The National Testing Agency recently announced the results of the NEET 2024 examination. In the viral video shared on Physics Wallah's Instagram account, the founder, Alakh Pandey, CEO, can be seen celebrating after the NEET exam declaration. The ed-tech platform made the announcement even before the release of the official list.

According to the video, the founder of the ed-tech platform claimed that AIR 1 of the NEET exam was studied at his institute. It is worth noting that the names of the top performers were disclosed on Wednesday, whereas the ed-tech platform claimed on Tuesday.

“Ab bolo online se result nahi aata," the ed-tech platform founder can be heard as saying in the video. After the video, p

NEET aspirants who appeared in the medical entrance examination can check their results in the following website: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, neet.ntaonline.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in

“I am over the moon with the results at NEET UG 2024 seeing so many of our students fulfill their dreams of becoming a doctor. Since our inception, our goal has been to support the dreams and hard work of students around India and more so in the underserved cities of the country. In a country as big as ours, quality online education can help bridge the achievement gap for millions in India. I want to congratulate Tathagat, all the students and teachers at PW for their dedication and relentless preparation for this year's NEET. For those who couldn't get their desired result, I would ask them to take inspiration from Tathagat who didn't give up hope and achieved AIR 1," said Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO, Physics Wallah (PW).

AIR 1 Tathagat Awatar by Physics Wallah

In another blog, PW disclosed the name of the NEET aspirant who secured AIR 1 this year. Tathagat Awatar from Madhubani, Bihar is among the NEET candidates who secured All India Rank-1 in NEET 2024 exam this year. According to PW's website, Tathagat Awatar from Madhubani is a student who prepared for the competitive examination from the Yakeen NEET 2.0 2024 batch of PW. Awatar secured AIR-1 by getting an impressive score of 720 out of 720.

Nearly, 11.5 lakh NEET aspirants have successfully cleared the examination this year. These students will now apply for their further medical education.

