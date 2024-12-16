Physics Wallah teacher's yoga-inspired chemistry lesson goes viral

In a creative twist to teaching, a Physics Wallah teacher has captured attention for using his own body to explain a chemistry concept during a class. The teacher demonstrated the concept of chirality, a key idea in chemistry referring to a molecule's inability to align with its mirror image through any rotations or translations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While attempting to illustrate this concept, the teacher faced challenges with traditional visuals. To make it easier for students to grasp, he opted for a physical demonstration, combining movement and chemistry principles in a way that amazed viewers.

During the session, the Physics Wallah educator stood in front of the screen and performed an impressive physical maneuver—getting down on his hands and feet and positioning his legs onto a chair, with his head lowered toward the ground. "Now imagine my head is the COOH group," he explained as he stretched his legs and demonstrated the molecular rotation.

He continued, "Now when I turn, my right will become left and left will become right," while stretching his arm in a way that mirrored the molecular concept. The innovative approach not only solidified the understanding of chirality but also seamlessly blended chemistry principles with elements of yoga.

The video has since gone viral, earning widespread praise for its creativity and out-of-the-box teaching method. Students and viewers online have lauded the teacher’s ability to make complex science concepts engaging and easier to understand.

Social media reactions to Physics Wallah's viral chemistry lesson: What users are saying Physics Wallah's innovative and unique demonstration to explain chirality has taken social media by storm. As his teaching methods garnered attention, viewers flooded the internet with their opinions. Here's what users are saying:

One user remarked, "He could hv simply used pens for demonstrating that," suggesting that traditional teaching tools might have sufficed instead of the physical demonstration.

Another said, "Either he is very very passionate or following the negative PR thing to get some fame," questioning his motivation behind the unorthodox teaching style.

A user praised his efforts, noting, "Teacher is doing lot of hardwork," highlighting his commitment and passion.

Another comment read, "His dedication level," appreciating how much effort he put into his demonstration.

One amused user called the demonstration "Jumbo circus," comparing it to a performance rather than a focused study session.

Another comment read, "Can't believe this is happening. I mean there is many better ways to help the students understand the topic." suggesting skepticism over the teaching method's effectiveness.

A cautious user remarked, "Very scary study," expressing unease over the unusual teaching approach.

One curious viewer asked, "Which class is this," confused by the unconventional teaching style.

A humorous response came in: "Sir I had come to study," highlighting that students expected a straightforward class but got something unexpected instead.