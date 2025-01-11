Pakistan International Airlines faces backlash on social media for a graphic promoting new flights to Paris, which reminded netizens of the 9/11 attacks and its own old, 1979 ad featuring the Twin Towers. The post has garnered 14.7 million views.

Pakistan's national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has received heavy criticism on social media over its new announcement of direct flights to Paris. The reason? A graphic that evoked memories of 9/11 and call-backs to PIA's 1979 advert, which showed a shadow of the airlines' plane over the New York Twin Towers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The image post from January 10 has gone viral and gained 14.7 million views at the time of writing. The graphic shows a PIA flight headed to Paris, with the iconic Eiffel Tower at the destination end and the text below: "Paris, we're coming today." The post evoked memories of the September 11 attacks, when two planes flew into the Twin Towers in New York City, and a 1979 PIA ad depicting one of its aircraft casting a shadow on the same NYC Twin Towers.

In another post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the airline said, "After a gap years, PIA is resuming our flights to Paris, France from Jan 10, 2025. Enjoy seemless travel experience with shortest travel times, unbeatable fares and a hospitality that reminds you of home." (sic) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens React With Anger, Memes Netizens on X had a range of reactions, from anger to jokes. One had advice for the airline, "I'd have a word with your marketing department on this one chief" (sic), and another joke-questioned: "Is this a threat???" referencing 9/11.

Another made light saying, "Well that’s certainly one way to do marketing lol" (sic), but another did not hold back: "You can't be serious this time! This was back in 70s. Fire your designer!" (sic)

Another pointed out the generation gap, noting, "Graphic designer definitely born post 2001." (sic) and another joked, "habibi I think you might want to redesign this" (sic) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

