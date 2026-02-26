Picture of the Day: Ramzan moment caught on cam! Perched on father's shoulders, beaming Palestinian girl exits Al-Aqsa

Over two years since Israel launched a multi-front attack on Palestine, it is time for Ramazan again and the territory is fasting in the holy month. While a ceasefire is in place since October last year, Palestinians, with hundreds displaced, are still struggling to carry on.

Amid rubble and starvation, Palestinians are observing their fasts. The image that Mint has selected today, February 26, as the Picture of the Day is a photo from Palestine.

It shows a man carrying a little girl, assumably his daughter, on his shoulders and leaving the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to the Jews as the temple Mount. According to the Reuters, the man is leaving the mosque after Taraweeh prayers.

The girl, perched on the man’s shoulders, appears cheerful, with an Israeli flag visible in the background.

View full Image A Palestinian man carries his daughter on his shoulders after leaving Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following Taraweeh prayers during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan ( REUTERS )

As Ramadan began on February 19, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been gathering under heavy Israeli restrictions at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Ramadan is not just a Holy month for Muslims across the world, it also signifies a time of deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline by fasting, and compassion. Eid is celebrated at the end of the Ramzan month with the sighting of the crescent moon.

Even as Palestine endures more than two years of war on its soil, with many grieving the loss of loved ones, Ramadan continues to kindle hope for brighter days and a future where peace and normalcy are restored.

Meanwhile, as Gaza and the rest of the Palestinian territory observe Ramazan fasts, there have been reports that the Israeli settlers attempted to set fire to a mosque in the occupied West Bank village of Tell.

“The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs condemned the attempt by a group of settlers to set fire to a part of the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque in the village of Tell, near Nablus, and the writing of racist slogans on its walls,” the Palestinian Authority's ministry of religious affairs said in a statement.

The ministry noted an increase in attacks on mosques in the West Bank, totalling 45 in 2025.

"The burning of part of the mosque clearly demonstrates the barbarity reached by the Israeli racist incitement machine toward Islamic and Christian holy sites in Palestine", the ministry said.