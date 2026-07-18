Piers Morgan has stirred fresh controversy, following Argentina's dramatic World Cup victory against England. The British broadcaster, still seemingly bitter about the cinematic loss, complained about receiving abuse from angry Argentine social media users.

It was after he had criticised the Argentina team, led by Lionel Messi. Morgan’s blatant words of criticism were in reference to La Albiceleste’s post-victory celebrations.

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Morgan dismissed the criticism, referencing both the Falklands War and football. He claimed responsibility for Argentina's historical and sporting losses rested elsewhere.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Piers Morgan say about Argentina's World Cup win? ⌵ Piers Morgan criticized Argentina's team after their victory against England, calling the players 'classless pr*cks' and making provocative statements regarding the Falklands War. 2 Why did Argentina players display the banner 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas'? ⌵ The banner reflects Argentina's claim over the Falkland Islands and was displayed as part of the team's celebrations following their World Cup semifinal victory against England. 3 How did social media users react to Piers Morgan's comments? ⌵ Social media users reacted strongly against Morgan, highlighting England's historical losses to Argentina and criticizing him for dragging the Falklands War into a football context. 4 Should FIFA investigate Argentina's display of the Falklands banner? ⌵ Understanding FIFA's rules on political symbols, there have been calls for an investigation into Argentina's display of the banner, as it may violate the regulations governing political messaging in sports. 5 What is the significance of the phrase 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' in Argentina? ⌵ The phrase expresses Argentina's national identity and territorial claim over the Falkland Islands, carrying deep cultural significance that appears on maps, murals, and other national symbols.

After the victory, the Argentine team displayed a banner that read, "Las Malvinas son Argentinas". It means "The Falklands are Argentine".

Morgan called Argentina players"classless pr*cks". In that post, he also wrote, “I hope Spain beat them as badly in the Final as we beat them in the Falklands War.”

The controversy didn’t end there. Piers Morgan, a known Messi critic, was heavily slammed over his comments. Now, Morgan has instigated Argentina fans again.

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“Had a lot of very angry Argentinians raging abuse at me for this post. Calm down… It’s not my fault you lost the Falklands War, and it’s not my fault you’re going to get stuffed by Spain on Sunday,” Morgan said.

Social Media reactions Morgan's tweets have drawn considerable pushback across social media platforms. One user sarcastically referenced England's earlier semi-final defeat to Argentina, “Just like they were gonna get beaten by England, right Piers?”

Another highlighted Argentina's superior World Cup and knockout stage records overall. They noted Argentina holds three World Cup titles compared to England's one. Argentina have also won three of four historical knockout meetings.

Another user mocked Morgan, reminding him England lost that same week, “Lol, first remember. You got crushed by them on Wednesday.”

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“Piers - Take the L and shut up. Do not compare a war with a soccer match. You are better than that! I don't condone what the Argentina team did after the game. But those are young, bratty soccer players. You are not,” commented one user.

“I suppose it IS Argentina's fault that England got stuffed by them. Once again you English ladies need someone else to win a war for you. Pathetic!” wrote another user.

Another user posted, “Calm down… It’s not their fault you decided to insult an entire nation and drag the Falklands War into a football match.”

“Keep crying, Piers! Remember your Tuchel “masterclass” you were talking about? Can’t wait to see your tears when Messi brings home his second World Cup Sunday!” came from another.

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Controversial Banner Las Malvinas son Argentinas: This phrase reflects Argentina's constitutional claim over the disputed islands. Britain has administered the territory since 1833, despite ongoing Argentine claims.

This dispute escalated into the 74-day Falklands War back in 1982. That conflict reportedly killed 649 Argentine soldiers and 255 British personnel.

The phrase carries deep cultural significance within Argentine national identity. It appears on school maps, murals and license plates nationwide.

After the match, players Lisandro Martíinez and Giovani Lo Celso held the banner. Even Messi was seen cheering beside the banner.

This sparked immediate backlash from British officials and government representatives. The UK government condemned the demonstration, insisting the islands remained British.

Officials formally requested that FIFA investigate the team for political messaging breaches. Meanwhile, the White House reportedly defended the players' free speech rights.

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The exchange highlights ongoing tensions surrounding football, politics, and national identity. Argentina now prepares to face Spain in the World Cup final. Morgan's comments continue generating significant engagement and controversy online. The broader debate touches on free speech, sporting rivalry, and historical grievances. Both football fans and political commentators remain divided over the incident.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.