Piers Morgan's ‘political’ post for Harry Kane: Messi critic's message ahead of Argentina vs England faces backlash

Piers Morgan's political post ahead of Argentina vs England is facing backlash on social media. The British broadcaster shared a message for Harry Kane and his team as they take on Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“England are two wins away from being crowned football World Champions in America, just days after the U.S. celebrated 250 years of kicking us out. If that doesn’t inspire Harry Kane and his team to glory, nothing will. Come on lads, do it for King George III,” he wrote.

Social media users were quick to react.

“Don't bring politics to football. This is wrong,” wrote one of them.

“Everyone kicked you guys out across the world, isn’t it? Having looking at your post, seems like your didn’t learn from those kicks,” posted another user.

One user commented, “Piers, man, read the room. I know your post was TIC but c’mon. Unless you’re cool losing your US audience that is.”

Another user remarked, “I’ll tell you the same thing they tell us Southerners all the time: ‘Get over it, you lost’.”

“Your fans are the shame of Britain! No one in the world of football likes you and will never like you..so really doesn’t matter… all you will bring home is shame,” came from another.

One user posted, “What a weird post! To try and motivate yourself of something that happened 250 years back. Get a life, Piers!”

“Would be nothing sweeter than seeing the goat, whom you have maligned with your brazen disrespect, deprive you of the pleasure of seeing England win the cup,” posted another user while referring to Lionel Messi.

Morgan on Messi Piers Morgan is widely known for consistently criticising Lionel Messi. This stems largely from his close friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ahead of England vs Argentina, Morgan dismissed concerns about Messi entirely. He claimed Jude Bellingham, not Messi, was the tournament's real superstar.

Following Argentina's win over Algeria, Morgan accused referees of favouritism. He suggested Messi had received preferential treatment due to his status.

After Messi missed a penalty against Austria, Morgan mocked him publicly. Leo later scored twice, helping Argentina win that match comfortably.

Morgan consistently excludes Messi from his all-time greatest player rankings. His preferred all-time XI features Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario and Maradona instead. He argues Messi isn't even Argentina's greatest player historically. He credits Maradona instead, citing Messi's comfortable surroundings at Barcelona.