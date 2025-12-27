Pink Parking: Bangalore mall gets praised for keeping reserved spots for expectant mothers, 'Hats off'

Social media is praising a Bangalore mall for reserving a parking spot for ‘Mothers-to-be’. An Instagram Reel shared the

“Hats off to Nexus Malls in Bangalore, where they have kept a separate space for women, especially mothers-to-be. All other malls in India should implement the same,” wrote an Instagram user while sharing a video of the reserved parking spot.

“All other malls in India should have such space to avoid hassle for all MTB,” the user wrote.

“As a pregnancy progresses, a mother’s centre of gravity shifts, making it harder to balance and walk long distances. These spots are placed closer to the entrance to prevent physical strain and are usually wider so they can open the car door fully to get out comfortably,” the user explained in the caption.

“It’s just a small gesture to make a public space safer for both the mom and the baby!” the user explained.

“It’s in Vijayawada too,” wrote another user.

“It’s veryyyyy very helpful,” came from another.

“This is available in most of the malls in India,” wrote another user.

While there were positive comments about the initiative, there were also some sarcastic remarks.

“How would someone verify anyone with a fake tummy? Belly filled with Dominos, McDonald's, KFC,” posted one user.

“Targetting pregnant women for their products delivery and child care things, desperately hungry marketing, and why should a car declare in public that they have a member expecting a child? That, too, in a mall. Pathetic,” reacted another.

Another user posted, “Good for fat ladies who will take advantage of this.”

What is Pink Parking in Bengaluru? In Bengaluru, the concept of Pink Parking gained popularity when Brigade Road introduced women-only parking bays. The first 15 slots were kept only for female drivers.

These are placed close to exits. The slots are brightly lit to make movement safer, especially during late hours. Some private spaces, like malls and smart parking zones, have also added their own pink sections.

Women get parking that is closer to the entrance, monitored by CCTV, and located in less isolated areas. Attendants often ensure men don’t use these slots.

Reserved parking spaces for expectant mothers are located near the entrances for pregnant women. These bays are wider and located near lifts or main doors, making movement easier during the later stages of pregnancy.

They carry clear signs saying “Reserved for mothers to be”. At times, it shows a simple pregnancy icon.

Is Pink Parking a Bengaluru thing? Pink Parking spaces are not limited to Bengaluru. Many Indian cities and several countries around the world offer similar dedicated zones for women drivers.

In India, Kolkata’s South City Mall features a Pink Parking area exclusively for women. It is clearly marked and located in an easily accessible basement section.

Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram has also introduced a similar women-only parking facility to improve safety and comfort for shoppers.