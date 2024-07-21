Pitbull dogs attack delivery man in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, horrifying video goes viral

Delivery man attacked and injured by pitbulls in Raipur, sparking outrage online. Calls for punitive action against owners and complete ban of pitbull breed in India.

Published21 Jul 2024, 11:43 PM IST
Pitbull dogs attack delivery man in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, horrifying video goes viral
Pitbull dogs attack delivery man in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, horrifying video goes viral

Videos of a delivery man being attacked and injured by pitbulls have gone viral on social media with many calling for punitive action against the owners. The undated incident is believed to have taken place in the Anupam Nagar area of Raipur. Pitbulls are currently listed as a ‘banned’ breed in India with several caveats attached for existing owners. 

Visuals shared online show the two dogs nipping at the man's leg as he tried to enter through the gate while a third indie breed dog barked vociferously. The man had then backed away and crossed the street before climbing atop a parked car in a bid to escape. His clothes were ripped and both his forearms seemingly bloodied during the altercation.

The video has sparked outrage on social media with many calling for the owners to be imprisoned. Some people called for a 'complete ban' of the pitbull breed in India while others wondered about the current condition of the delivery boy.

“I've spoken out many times about dog attacks, not just from pets but also strays. This breed, in particular, is especially dangerous and should be banned completely in India! I hope lawyers have reached out to the injured man. The owner should be sued and instructed to compensate him well,” opined one X user.

“Pitbull ban karo and file case on pitbull owners,” urged another.

“The dog owners should be held accountable. A hefty compensation should be paid to the boy including medical bills. I can help with the lawyer's fees,” offered a third.

Also Read | Here’s a start-up idea Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm says would love to fund

The developments came to light even as group of children and their parents filed a complaint against the ‘menace of street dogs’ in Hyderabad on Sunday. Several street dog attacks have been reported from the state in the recent past — resulting in deaths in some cases. 

Last week, an 18-month-old boy died, while another boy suffered injuries when street dogs attacked them in separate incidents in Telangana.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had expressed anguish over the death in Hyderabad last week and directed officials to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:21 Jul 2024, 11:43 PM IST
