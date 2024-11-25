Pizza Hut’s limited-edition fried frog topping takes social media by surprise: ‘Call Gordon Ramsay, culinary crime’

Pizza Hut's limited-edition frog-topped pizza is trending in China, thanks to its unique ingredients and artistic presentation. Named ‘Goblin Pizza’, it features a fried bullfrog, hard-boiled eggs, and olives.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published25 Nov 2024, 05:53 PM IST
Pizza Hut's 'Goblin Pizza,' topped with a deep-fried bullfrog, has gone viral.
Pizza Hut's 'Goblin Pizza,' topped with a deep-fried bullfrog, has gone viral.

Pizza Hut's limited-edition pizza, topped with a deep-fried bullfrog, is doing the rounds on the internet. This creative culinary masterpiece made headlines after global food trend expert David Henke shared an advertisement for the distinctive combination, which is available only in China for a limited time.

"In proof that other countries/cultures prefer different types of proteins, Pizza Hut is offering a pizza topped with a frog for a limited time in China - and the frog is trending," David Henke said in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

What makes this frog pizza a masterpiece to relish?

The frog pizza is unique and is itself a masterpiece not only for its ingredients but for its artistic appeal. The thick crust pizza, loaded with parsley on a bed of red sauce, is distinctive in its appeal with fried bullfrog as the centrepiece. The amphibian's eyes are created using two halves of hard-boiled eggs that are topped with black olives and sauce.

According to Korean news outlet Maeil Business Newspaper, this protein-packed pizza is named “Goblin Pizza” which was launched in collaboration with Dungeons and Dragons and took inspiration from one of the game's characters.

Social media reaction

Netizens were abuzz with the unique presentation, as one user commented, “The stereotypes are right. They do eat everything.” Another user wrote, “Someone call Gordon Ramsay! This is a culinary crime scene.”

A third user replied, “Guess they really jumped on the idea of thinking outside the box.” A fourth user said, “Cannot decide which is worse: The frog or the grotesque “eyeballs” above it.” A fifth user stated, “Wow, where do I order. Looks fab.” 

After a Reddit user shared a real-life photo of the pizza, netizens responded by calling it "Pure blasphemy." A social media user amused by the strange pizza said, “You can ribbet this right into the garbage.”

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 05:53 PM IST
