In the face of a crisis, who are you likely to call? Your closest ones, or parents, or your boss? One of the managers of Korean bubble tea franchise Gong cha allegedly instructed its workers not be absent even in an adverse situation such as a plane crash, and inform the manager of the store first.

“Did you see the plane explosion today? There are some people going overseas during the holiday. If a crash happens, send me a message saying ‘hire an intern’ first before contacting mum and dad. Do not be absent,” read the manager's message, which has now gone viral on social media.

The manager reportedly worked at Gong Cha Korea's franchise at the Shinsegae Department Store in Daegu and informed the part-time workers about the new rule.

‘Do not support Gong cha…’ The diktat came on December 29 when South Korea witnessed its worst domestic aviation disaster with the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crash landing at Muan airport and ramming into a concrete embankment. The message was shared by a netizen who identified as an intern at Gong cha.

“Please do not support Gong Cha by spending your money there. Is this really something you should say to a part-time worker? As an adult, don't you feel ashamed? This is so heartless."

Gong cha has been facing severe backlash from social media users ever since its order went viral.

“Is this person even human? Making such remarks right after a national tragedy?” commented one person.

“Are South Koreans the most insufferable people on earth? All I hear is crap and nothing else. Even their women are boycotting their crazy a***s,” wrote another.

Gong cha apologises As the controversy surrounding the Gong cha manager's remarks snowballed with social media users slamming the company, Gong Cha issued a statement, apologising for the actions of its store manager.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or hurt caused by the inappropriate remarks made at the Shinsegae Daegu franchise store. An investigation determined that the incident resulted from inappropriate personal conduct by the store manager," read Gong Cha's statement, reported South China Morning Post.