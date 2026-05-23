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Planning a Thailand trip? New visa rules could ruin your summer travel plan – What Indian travellers need to know

Thailand is reducing visa-free stays for travellers from over 90 countries to combat crime linked to foreign nationals. New durations will vary, with most getting 30 days and some only 15. This marks a return to prior rules for Indian travellers, effective in 15 days.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated23 May 2026, 11:22 AM IST
Thailand Cuts Visa-Free Stay Duration to Combat Foreign Crime
Thailand Cuts Visa-Free Stay Duration to Combat Foreign Crime(AFP)
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Thailand is sharply reducing the duration of visa-free stays for travellers from over 90 countries as authorities move to crack down on crimes linked to foreign nationals, officials said earlier this week.

A recent series of high-profile arrests of foreigners has included cases linked to drug offences, sex trafficking and foreigners operating businesses such as hotels and schools without proper permits.

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Which countries are on the list?

Under Thailand's current tourism scheme, travellers from more than 90 countries -- including Europe's 29-nation Schengen area, the United States, Israel and several South American countries -- are eligible to visit for up to 60 days without a visa.

Thailand's cabinet approved reducing visa-free stays for travellers from those countries on Tuesday, Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul told reporters in Bangkok.

Thailand was not targeting any specific country, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said, but rather individuals abusing the visa system by committing crimes in the country.

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What is the new visa duration?

The new visa-free duration would be decided on a country-by-country basis, with most foreign nationals granted stays of up to 30 days, while some could receive only 15 days, Surasak said.

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The visa-free period was previously capped at 30 days but was extended to 60 in July 2024 as part of government efforts to boost tourism and the economy.

What does this mean for Indian travellers?

For Indian travellers, the move effectively means a return to the earlier visa-free arrangement that existed before Thailand introduced the temporary 60-day exemption in 2024. Under the previous bilateral agreement, Indian passport holders were allowed to stay in Thailand visa-free for up to 30 days.

From when the new visa rule start?

The measures will come into effect with 15 days of an announcement in the country's official gazette.

Can tourist extend their visa?

Tourists will be able to renew visas once by visiting an immigration office, a government spokeswoman told AFP.

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"The 60 days was automatic but the renewal will be decided by the officer and tourists will have to explain why they are staying longer," she said.

Tourism is vital to the Southeast Asian nation's economy, but foreign arrivals are yet to return to their pre-Covid highs.

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Tourism accounts for more than 10 percent of Thailand's GDP, although visitor numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Foreign arrivals dropped by about 3.4 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2025, with visitors from the Middle East down by nearly a third, according to tourism ministry data.

Thailand expects about 33.5 million foreign tourists this year, up from nearly 33 million visitors last year, the government has said.

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(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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