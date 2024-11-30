With holiday season in full swing, it's time to travel and explore the world. One must not be restricted by visa requirements, so we bring a compiled list of countries for Indian passport holders for visa-free travel experience during Christmas and New Year vacation.

Travel enthusiasts with an Indian passport can explore a range of countries with a valid passport for at least six months after the date one plans to leave. Apart from passport, other essential travel documents include return ticket or onward ticket, proof of accommodation for the entire duration of stay and sufficient bank balance to cover the stay. To avoid any travel mishaps, one can seek travel or medical insurance.

10 visa-free countries for Indian passport holders are listed below

1. Thailand Famous for its beautiful beaches, lively culture, and tasty food, Thailand offers 60 days stay without a visa, which can be extended by an additional 30 days by visiting local immigration office.

Also Read | 5 top luxury travel trends for 2025

2. Bhutan Known for its stunning forests and temples, one can stay in Bhutan for 14 days without a visa.

3. Nepal Indian tourists do not require a visa to visit Nepal, which boasts rich history and culture.

4. Mauritius Renowned for its reefs, beaches, and lakes - Mauritius - the island country located in the Indian Ocean offers 90-day visa-free entry to Indian tourists.

Also Read | Don’t let your holiday season be ruined by these 4 scam tricks

5. Malaysia Indian passport holders planning to visit Malaysia, are eligible for visa-free entry and can stay for up to 30 days in the country famous for its busy cities and beautiful beaches.

6. Kenya Known as the "Land of a Thousand Hills" and famous for its wildlife with over 50 national parks, Kenya offers 90 days stay without a visa.

7. Iran Iran, famous for its rich past and culture, offers visa-free entry for tourism purpose. According to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Indians do not need a visa for a stay extending upto 15 days in this Middle Eastern nation.

8. Angola This African country spans a variety of landscapes, ranging from savannas to humid jungles. Indian tourist can stay in Angola for at most 30 days without a visa.

9. Barbados Indian passport holders can stay in this Caribbean island for at most 90 days without a visa and enjoy fun events and lovely beaches.