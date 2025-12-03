Planning for 2026? Here are all the major India government holidays you should know

The Central government has released a notification announcing the public holidays for 2026. In addition to the fixed holidays, every government employee is allowed to choose any two holidays from the list of Restricted Holidays.
The Central government public holiday calendar 2026 includes 17 holidays next year, including Republic Day, Holi, Bakrid, Good Friday and more.
Read below to find out the Indian government's holiday list 2026.
