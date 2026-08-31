Planning to move to US? Indian man has a blunt message: ‘America mat aao’

An Indian professional has advised students and working professionals to think twice before choosing US for higher education or career opportunities, arguing that uncertainty surrounding immigration and employment rules has made the country a less attractive destination.

In an Instagram post, Anushk Sharma went as far as saying, "US is dead now", while appealing to Indians who are considering moving there. "Genuinely, main aapko haath jod ke request karta hoon, prarthana karta hoon - America mat aao abhi," he said.

Indian urges students to reconsider US plans Sharma, who said he has personally assisted students planning to study in the US, said he was no longer comfortable recommending the country amid the current uncertainty.

He specifically cautioned students looking at business-related programmes against choosing the US and suggested institutions such as Oxford and Cambridge instead. Depending on the course and career path, he also named Canada, Germany and Switzerland as alternatives.

His comments come as international students and foreign workers continue to face uncertainty over changes and proposed changes to US immigration and employment policies.

CPT, OPT uncertainty raises concerns A key part of Sharma's argument centred on Curricular Practical Training, or CPT, which allows eligible F-1 students to undertake certain off-campus employment, including internships, when the work is an integral part of their academic curriculum.

Sharma claimed that CPT had been paused and warned that students could find it difficult to gain internship experience in the US without access to the programme. However, he clarified in the post's caption that CPT itself had not been abolished. According to him, the course-credit version of CPT had become unavailable at some universities following new compliance requirements.

He also referred to Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows eligible F-1 students to work temporarily in the US in an area related to their studies.

Sharma raised concerns over a proposed $100,000 fee linked to OPT and a $100,000 H-1B fee, arguing that the uncertainty surrounding such measures could make moving to the US a risky financial decision.

'It's not worth it anymore' Sharma said the uncertainty could be especially difficult for students who depend on internships and employment opportunities after completing their education.

"It's not worth it anymore. Bilkul bhi nahi hai," he said, despite noting that he had previously helped students pursue opportunities in the US.

He added, "Specifically agar aapka abhi business programs mein aana hai, toh bilkul mat aana."

For students pursuing technology-related courses, Sharma recommended considering Germany and Switzerland. He acknowledged, however, that salaries in these countries may not be comparable with those available in the US.

'I would not suggest investing 100k right now' In the caption accompanying the video, Sharma reiterated his position while acknowledging that several of the proposed changes had not yet been finalised.

"Bhai aana hai aao aapke uppar hai but me suggest nhi krunga abhi... baaki sb finalized nhi hai but I would not suggest investing 100k right now for uncertainty baaki aapki marji."

The post subsequently drew a mixed response, with some users agreeing with Sharma's assessment while others accused him of overstating the impact of the policy changes.