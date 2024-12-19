Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's new documentary is making headlines after big revelations by the Duke of Sussex came to light. Netflix's new docuseries ‘Polo’, which was released on December 10, has some surprising snipe amid rivalry with father Prince Charles.

The five-episode series, produced by Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions, follows elite global players on and off the field. Shot primarily at Florida's US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, it features Argentine polo players Nacho Figueras and Adolfo Cambiaso along with Louis Devaleix.

Prince Harry reportedly used to play the game with his father, King Charles, during his young days, at times contesting from the same team while in others against him. In the fifth episode, Harry can be seen interrogating his team-mate Adolfo Cambiaso about what he feels while competing against his 18-year-old son and rising star, Poroto.

This comes at a time, Harry shares a strained relationship with his farther in the backdrop of Megxit. It also follows scandalous allegations that the Duke levelled at the Royal Family in his previous tell-all Netflix documentary.

Speaking with Adolfo Cambiaso, Harry says, “You've created something special. He's doing amazing things,” the Mirror reported. To which, Cambiaso replied, "We play together a lot, you know. You can play with your kid, something that you love," as they both put on their boots, sitting on chairs on the side of the polo field.

‘Worse when you lose’ Harry brought up another question, "Yeah, but what’s it like playing against your kid?" Calling it “difficult,” Adolfo Cambiaso said it's “worse when you lose.” Suggesting that there is a mix of emotions, Cambiaso said, "You're proud, but also angry," the Mirror reported.