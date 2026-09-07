‘Please let me go’: Woman begs for passage at Mumbai super car rally flagged off by Amruta Fadnavis | Viral video

A high-profile cancer awareness drive in Mumbai has triggered intense public scrutiny after video footage showing a distressed commuter pleading with folded hands for passage through a traffic gridlock caused by the event went viral.

The rally, organised by the Queens’ Drive Club, featured Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis, as the chief guest to flag off an all-women luxury car convoy.

The controversy erupted just as the ceremonial flag-off was underway.

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Here's what happened A visibly shaken woman broke through the media scrum and stepped in front of the flashing cameras. Clasping her hands in desperation, she broke down in tears while pleading with event coordinators and security personnel to allow her vehicle to exit the bottleneck.

“Guys, I have an emergency at home,” she cried out as bystanders watched. “My car is stuck. Please let me go… please just let me pass!”

When people on site reportedly asked her to clear the staging area so the event proceedings could continue unimpeded, the commuter became increasingly distraught.

“No, please... I apologize. I beg you with folded hands, just give way to my car. You don't understand, I just need to get out of here,” she shouted, adding that she had already been trapped in the standstill for over an hour and a half due to the route diversions.

Security officials eventually escorted the woman away from the main platform.

Netizens react The incident, recorded by onlookers and press crews, quickly circulated on social media, reigniting a fierce debate over the mismanagement of urban infrastructure and the persistence of VIP culture in major metropolitan hubs.

Netizens lashed out at local authorities and event managers for paralysing crucial arterial roads for promotional spectacles at the expense of regular citizens.

Several users also criticised Amruta Fadnavis for not intervening during the public display of distress, questioning why priority clearance was denied to someone citing a critical medical crisis.

“She's laughing,” a user commented about Amruta. Another wrote that traffic is always blocked in VIP movement. “Whether someone lives or dies, it does not matter to any leader or officer.”

Neither the event organisers nor the local traffic police have issued a formal statement detailing whether designated emergency lanes were maintained during the road closure.

This incident adds to a long list of grievances raised by urban commuters across India about the disruption of everyday life caused by elite and political functions.

Amruta Fadnavis slams Rahul Gandhi At the event, ironically, Amruta Fadnavis suggested that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should raise people's issues rather than constantly criticising the government.