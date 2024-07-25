‘Pls I was going to cry’: Woman pays rent for Zomato delivery boy; here’s why

A Zomato delivery boy's tour of his accommodation in Mumbai's slum area has touched several hearts online, so much so that a woman decided to pay three months' rent.

Pranjoy Borgoyary, an aspiring singer, shared that he moved out of his home in the Northeast to work as a delivery driver in Mumbai. He also shared that he is a state-level football player, and now lives in a shared 'suffocating' accommodation in a slum.

In an Instagram reel, Pranjoy gave a tour of his humble accommodation, which he shared with another person.

The room is accessible via an extremely narrow street, one so constricted that the Zomato delivery agent had to navigate sideways to get through. “It’s suffocating,” he said in the video.

Also Read | Viral Video: Chimpanzee checks photos on DSLR camera

At the street's end, a narrow iron staircase ascends to a tiny room, costing Pranjoy ₹500 monthly. The room's stained walls, clothes covering every inch, and a kitten perched in a corner, all underscore that in Mumbai, space is a precious commodity.

The video went viral on Instagram, with over 4 million views and hundreds of comments.

Netizens praised Pranjoy for working hard despite setbacks, and others were stunned by how good he looks and the fact that he has a pet cat in the room.

"U give me inspiration in living my hardships... yes... living! I swear... Sometimes I get overwhelmed bcuz of the slight difficulties I face. But tbh... I think I should be thankful for all I have, (sic)" a user commented.

"Keep it Up Buddy..never feel demotivated, styggling is a part of beautiful Life, (sic)" another said.

"You should really try modelling, you have the face to go on billboards," said one user.

Added another: "Bhai isko modelling contracts do. Bhai ka face dekho. Tag the modelling agencies."

Also Read | Zomato Deepinder Goyal in good spirit as comedian roasts platform fees | Watch

"They're taking care of a kitten as well. There is no dearth of kindness," a user lauded.

However, an X user, Khushi, was so touched by Pranjoy's story that she paid ₹1,500 to the Zomato delivery agent as three months' rent.

"Saw someone’s reel that their rent for a slum in Mumbai was ₹500 so I paid their 3 months ka rent pls I was going to cry, (sic)" she said.