PM Modi cracks Emmanuel Macron up on his Twitter fight with Donald Trump; social media says ‘Hesitation left the chat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hilariously poked fun at his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, over the latter's Twitter fight with US President Donald Trump.

In a viral clip from the G7 summit in Canada, PM Modi can be seen hugging Macron and playfully saying, “Nowadays you are very active on Twitter.”

This comes after Macron suggested to reporters at the G7 event that Trump was leaving early to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. However, the US president criticised the comment harshly, slamming Macron in a social media post as “publicity-seeking”.

Check out the viral video here:

Here's what netizens said: Netizens were left in stitches by PM Modi's joke.

Several social media users exclaimed: “Hesitation left the chat”

A user said, “Diplomacy just got a dose of desi wit. Macron probably didn’t see that one coming.”

“Only a very very confident man backed by a confident nation can make such remarks,” a netizen remarked.

“Modi Ji cracks jokes too. good one!” said a user.

Referring to the recent incident where Emmanuel Macron was allegedly slapped by his wife, a user joked, “Ab ek bechara Twitter pe bhi nahi bol sakta. Ghar par to bol nahi pata hoga.”

“Trust me, this is not just a funny talk, Modi ji has pressed the pain point of Macron. Earlier Trump has made fun of Macron on his wife hitting him episode too and yesterday Trump really commented like a troll of social media (sic),” another added.

Also Read | PM Modi speaks to US President Donald Trump on phone

Trump vs Macron After Macron suggested Trump's likely mediation between Israel and Iran, saying “there is indeed an offer to meet and exchange,” the furious US president said the “publicity seeking” French president was “wrong”.

“Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to DC to work on a ‘cease fire’ between Israel and Iran. Wrong!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The US president did not stop there.

He also slammed Macron for “always getting it wrong”, whether purposely or not.