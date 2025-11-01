PM Modi extends greetings on Kerala Piravi—A look at its history, significance and celebration

PM Modi extended his greetings on Kerala Piravi. He noted that Kerala’s picturesque landscapes and abundant heritage showcased India’s vibrant culture. A look at its history, significance and celebration.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated1 Nov 2025, 09:31 AM IST
PM Modi extends greetings on Kerala Piravi —A look at its history, significance
PM Modi extends greetings on Kerala Piravi —A look at its history, significance(DPR PMO )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Kerala Piravi. He noted that Kerala’s picturesque landscapes and abundant heritage showcased India’s vibrant culture.

“Warm wishes on Kerala Piravi! This is a state whose people have been excelling in diverse sectors globally and have distinguished themselves for their creativity as well as innovation. The state’s scenic landscapes and centuries-old heritage reflect India’s vibrant cultural grandeur. May the people of Kerala always be blessed with good health and success," PM Modi said on X.

Kerala Piravi History

Kerala Piravi is celebrated on 1st November every year. This day marks the formation of the state of Kerala in independent India. Before 1956, the regions that now make up Kerala were divided mainly into Travancore, Cochin, and the Malabar District. These areas had different administrative systems and cultural practices. On 1st November 1956, the States Reorganisation Act came into effect, reorganising states along linguistic lines. This led to the unification of the Malayalam-speaking regions into a single state called Kerala.

Also Read | Kerala’s push for faster public services sounds good—but will it work?

Kerala Piravi significance

Kerala Piravi is significant as it symbolises the cultural and linguistic identity of the people of Kerala. It celebrates the Malayalam language and heritage, highlighting the unity of diverse regions under one state. The day also serves as a reminder of Kerala’s historical journey and development as a distinct administrative and cultural entity within India. For the people of Kerala, it is a day of pride and reflection on their traditions, art forms and social achievements.

Kerala Piravi celebration

Kerala Piravi is celebrated with a variety of cultural and official events. Government offices conduct flag hoisting ceremonies and official programs, while schools and colleges organise debates, essay competitions, and exhibitions on Kerala’s history and culture. Cultural performances such as Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Theyyam and other folk arts are staged across the state.

What is the English name of Kerala Piravi?

The English translation of Kerala Piravi is “Birth of Kerala".

How to wish Kerala Piravi?

  1. Kerala lives in our hearts – Happy Kerala Piravi!

2. Celebrating our land, language, and legacy – Kerala Piravi Greetings!

3. From mountains to backwaters, proud to be Keralite!

4. Heritage, unity, pride – that’s Kerala. Happy Kerala Piravi!

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Kerala trip postponed; why Argentina aren't travelling to India?

What is Kerala's old name?

In ancient times, Kerala was called Keralam, a name that may have been derived either from the Chera dynasty or from the abundance of coconut trees in the region.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsTrendsPM Modi extends greetings on Kerala Piravi—A look at its history, significance and celebration
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.