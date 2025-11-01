PM Modi extends greetings on Kerala Piravi—A look at its history, significance and celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Kerala Piravi. He noted that Kerala’s picturesque landscapes and abundant heritage showcased India’s vibrant culture.

“Warm wishes on Kerala Piravi! This is a state whose people have been excelling in diverse sectors globally and have distinguished themselves for their creativity as well as innovation. The state’s scenic landscapes and centuries-old heritage reflect India’s vibrant cultural grandeur. May the people of Kerala always be blessed with good health and success," PM Modi said on X.

Kerala Piravi History Kerala Piravi is celebrated on 1st November every year. This day marks the formation of the state of Kerala in independent India. Before 1956, the regions that now make up Kerala were divided mainly into Travancore, Cochin, and the Malabar District. These areas had different administrative systems and cultural practices. On 1st November 1956, the States Reorganisation Act came into effect, reorganising states along linguistic lines. This led to the unification of the Malayalam-speaking regions into a single state called Kerala.

Kerala Piravi significance Kerala Piravi is significant as it symbolises the cultural and linguistic identity of the people of Kerala. It celebrates the Malayalam language and heritage, highlighting the unity of diverse regions under one state. The day also serves as a reminder of Kerala’s historical journey and development as a distinct administrative and cultural entity within India. For the people of Kerala, it is a day of pride and reflection on their traditions, art forms and social achievements.

Kerala Piravi celebration Kerala Piravi is celebrated with a variety of cultural and official events. Government offices conduct flag hoisting ceremonies and official programs, while schools and colleges organise debates, essay competitions, and exhibitions on Kerala’s history and culture. Cultural performances such as Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Theyyam and other folk arts are staged across the state.

What is the English name of Kerala Piravi? The English translation of Kerala Piravi is “Birth of Kerala".

How to wish Kerala Piravi? Kerala lives in our hearts – Happy Kerala Piravi! 2. Celebrating our land, language, and legacy – Kerala Piravi Greetings!

3. From mountains to backwaters, proud to be Keralite!

4. Heritage, unity, pride – that’s Kerala. Happy Kerala Piravi!