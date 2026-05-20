PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni’s Colosseum photos go viral; social media erupts with memes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are once again dominating social media timelines after their latest meeting in Rome sparked a fresh wave of ‘Melodi’ memes online.

Shortly after arriving in Rome, on Tuesday, Modi met Meloni for dinner before the two leaders visited the iconic Colosseum together. Pictures from the evening quickly went viral, with social media users once again celebrating the visible camaraderie between the two leaders.

Sharing photographs from the visit on X, Modi wrote: “Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum.” He added: “We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship.”

The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks during Modi’s ongoing visit.

‘Melodi’ Moment Goes Viral Again One of the most talked-about moments from the visit involved a playful nod to the viral'Melodi' trend — a nickname coined by internet users by combining “Meloni” and “Modi.”

During the meeting, Modi gifted Meloni a packet of Parle Melody toffees, referencing the long-running internet joke around the term ‘Melodi'.

Meloni later shared a video on Instagram showing Modi holding the packet as both leaders laughed at the inside joke.

The clip instantly spread across social media platforms, with users flooding X and Instagram with memes, edits and reactions celebrating the light-hearted interaction.

Social Media Revisits Viral ‘Melodi’ Friendship Modi and Meloni’s interactions have repeatedly gone viral over the past few years, especially among Indian social media users.

Their public appearances together at global events have often triggered meme trends, fan edits and humorous posts online.

One of the earliest viral moments came during the G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi, where their interaction sparked widespread attention online.

During her visit to India at the time, Modi had gifted Meloni a traditional Patan Patola scarf woven by the Salvi family from Gujarat’s Patan region.

The internet fascination around the duo grew even stronger during the G7 Summit 2024 in Apulia, Italy, where Meloni was seen greeting several world leaders with a “namaste” gesture before meeting Modi.

Many social media users interpreted the gesture as a subtle reference to her friendship with the Indian prime minister.

The two leaders have publicly referred to each other as “good friends”. Meloni was also among the first European leaders to congratulate Modi after his re-election for a third consecutive term.

Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi In Rome Apart from his meeting with Meloni, Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Italy after arriving in Rome.

Videos shared online showed members of the Indian community enthusiastically welcoming the prime minister outside his hotel, with cultural performances and chants.

In one widely circulated moment, Modi was also seen signing an autograph for a child who gifted him a portrait.

The clips from the interaction were widely shared by supporters online during his visit.

Focus On India-Italy Partnership Beyond the viral moments and social media buzz, Modi’s Italy visit is also expected to focus heavily on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

According to Reuters, India and Italy are looking to further deepen their relationship by elevating it to a special strategic partnership.

After arriving in Rome, Modi posted on X that the visit would focus on enhancing cooperation between the two nations, particularly around the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Relations between India and Italy have strengthened considerably in recent years.

Italy is currently India’s fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union, after Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. According to the Italian Embassy in New Delhi, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $14.56 billion during 2023-24.

Meloni had earlier visited India in March 2023 as the chief guest for the Raisina Dialogue 2023, during which both countries elevated their ties to a strategic partnership.