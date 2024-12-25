Prime Minister Modi celebrated Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 100th birthday, calling him a key architect of India's growth and a stable leader during turbulent times. Modi reflected on Vajpayee's inspiring legacy and the reforms that shifted India's economic trajectory away from stagnation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 honoured former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary. The Prime Minister called him an architect of India's transition into the 21st century. He said that the BJP stalwart ushered in reforms that set the stage for India's economic surge, abandoning an economic philosophy which encouraged cronyism and stagnation.

In a blogpost published on the Prime Minister's website titled, “A tribute to Atal Ji, the statesman who shaped India with his vision and resolve", he wrote, "Atal ji spent his long parliamentary tenure largely in the opposition benches but never carried any trace of bitterness even though the Congress stooped to new lows by going to the extent of calling him a "traitor"."

Modi said, "He stands tall as a statesman who continues to inspire countless people."

The prime minister said Vajpayee provided stable and effective governance at a time when people were getting impatient and sceptical about the government's ability to deliver due to the political instability of the 90s when four Lok Sabha polls were held in about nine years.

Here's what the Prime Minister wrote to honour Atal Bihari Vajpayee "One can see the long-term impact of Atal Ji's leadership in so many sectors around us. His era marked a gigantic leap in the world of Information Technology, telecom and communications. This was particularly important for a nation like ours, which is also blessed with a very dynamic Yuva Shakti. The NDA Government under Atal Ji made the first serious attempt to make technology accessible to the common citizens. At the same time, there was foresight in connecting India."

He added, “When it comes to the social sector, an initiative like the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan highlights how Atal Ji dreamt of building an India where modern education is accessible to people across the nation, particularly for the poor and marginalised sections. At the same time, his government presided over many economic reforms which set the stage for India’s economic surge after several decades of following an economic philosophy which encouraged cronyism and stagnation."

“Atal Ji understood Indian democracy and also the need to make it stronger. Atal Ji presided over the creation of the NDA, which redefined coalitions in Indian politics. He brought people together and made NDA a force for development, national progress and regional ambitions. His Parliamentary brilliance was seen throughout his political journey. He belonged to a party with a handful of MPs but his words were enough to rattle the might of the all-powerful Congress Party that time," the Prime Minister added.