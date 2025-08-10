As PM Modi visits Bengaluru, 5-year-old girl has a request: ‘Please fix traffic…’

Bengaluru is all decked out with Bharatiya Janata Party workers gathered at various locations along the route where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pass for the launch of several development projects, including the much-awaited Namma Metro Yellow Line. Amid the fervour and zeal in the southern state, a little girl’s request to the Prime Minister has surfaced on the internet.

Abhiroop Chatterjee, a resident of Bengaluru, shared the handwritten letter from his five-year-old daughter, which requests Modi to fix the traffic in the IT capital as she often gets late to her school. She also highlights the poor condition of the roads.

"PM is visiting Bengaluru. My 5-year-old girl sees it as her chance to finally fix traffic, Chatterjee wrote along the letter on X.

The letter is addressed to "Narendra Modi ji." The child writes about the traffic problem, saying:

“There is lots of traffic. We get late to school and office. The road is very bad. PLEASE HELP.”

The letter is signed with Arya’s name, age, location (Bengaluru), and the date (10-8-2025). There are also some small drawings or symbols near the signature, such as a heart, a flower, and some shapes.

The young girl’s request echoes the concerns of many, including corporate commuters, who are weary of enduring frustrating traffic gridlocks during their daily journeys.

The post has garnered thousands of likes and numerous comments from social media users. Here are some of the reactions:

A user wrote: “The most difficult part is explaining to children why things are so bad in India. Sometimes I wonder if I have failed as a parent.”

Another wrote: “Hope is a good thing. But keeping hope for good governance is like holding sand in your hand. Thanks to BJP and Congress.”

A third user said: “This is so cute.”

A fourth user said: “Absolutely marvelous, an innocent way to communicate with the PM… but is there anyone listening? I don’t think so.”