PM Modi in Russia: Energetic dance of foreign artists on ‘Rangilo Maro Dholna’ will leave you awestruck | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on Monday, July 8, for a two-day visit, marking his first trip to the country after securing a historic third term in office. The Indian diaspora in Russia extended a warm welcome to PM Modi.

As part of the cultural exchange, Russian artists showcased their talent by performing various Indian dance forms, including classical and folk styles, to welcome PM Modi. The foreign artists also enthralled the audience with their renditions of popular Bollywood numbers and other Indian cultural songs.

A performance by a group of Russian artists on the Bollywood superhit song ‘Rangilo Maro Dholna’ has received significant applause on social media.

#WATCH | Russian artists in Moscow, Russia dance on Hindi songs to welcome PM Narendra Modi.



PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Russia. He will hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin. pic.twitter.com/VAkTjTIBSb — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

PM Modi arrived in Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin invited him to hold the 22nd India-Russian Annual Summit.

He was accorded a Guard of Honour at VNUKOVO-II International Airport. In a rare gesture, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who received him at the airport, accompanied him to the hotel.

After landing in Moscow, PM Modi stated that he looks forward to deepening the “Special Privileged Strategic Partnership” between India and Russia.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation. Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people."

After meeting Russian President, PM Modi is set to attend a community event in Moscow on Tuesday. In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said "PM Narendra Modi sets off on a 2-nation visit to Russia and Austria. The first leg of the visit takes him to Moscow for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. An opportunity to further accelerate - partnership."

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "Over the next three days, I will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time-tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries."

PM Modi said he wishes to discuss bilateral cooperation with his friend, President Putin.