PM Modi joins Ghibli trend, govt shares AI-Generated pics with President Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron - check photos

Studio Ghibli-style images have been the talk of the town ever since ChatGPT got its new native image generation capabilities. After Elon Musk, and other eminent names, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now joined the bandwagon of Studio Ghibli-inspired art.

The Union government on Friday shared a series of AI-generated images reimagining key moments from PM Modi's tenure in the distinctive Japanese animation style.

PM Modi ‘not the main character’ in Ghibli storyline From PM Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump, to French President Emmanuel Macron's visit, the 12 Ghibli-style images feature key moments from PM Modi's tenure.

Advertisement

Yet, Narendra Modi is not the main character of his story.

“Main character? No. He's the whole storyline. Experience New India in Studio Ghibli strokes,” My Gov India posted on its X handle.

The artwork reimagines key moments from Modi's political career, transforming them into whimsical, pastel-hued frames that draw inspiration from the style of legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki's films.

Advertisement

Elon Musk joins Ghibli trend It is not just PM Modi who has joined the viral Studio Ghibli trend. Earlier, Elon Musk had posted an AI generated, Ghibli styled image of himself, proudly holding DOGE.

Read More

The Tesla boss's ‘theme of the day’ was a reference to the iconic scene from The Lion King movie, where Simba, the main character is shown to the world in a similar manner. Born as the future king of Pride Rock, Simba was anointed and presented to the animals of the Pride Lands. Advertisement

How to make Ghibli style images Elon Musk's Grok AI (based on Grok 3) is currently able to generate Ghibli style images for free, although not with the accuracy of ChatGPT.

What is the viral Studio Ghibli trend OpenAI made waves on Wednesday with the launch of its native image creation feature. Since then, social media has been flooded with Ghibli style images, after users discovered that the new tool is highly adept at mimicking various art styles.

Many have used it to transform their images into Studio Ghibli-style artworks, allowing them to step into the world of the iconic Japanese animation studio.

What is Studio Ghibli? Who is the founder? Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation film studio founded in 1985 by Miyazaki Hayao, Takahata Isao, and Suzuki Toshio. The studio is renowned for its high-quality filmmaking, featuring hand-drawn animation and compelling storytelling. Advertisement

Some of Studio Ghibli's most iconic animated films include My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Princess Mononoke.