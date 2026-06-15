PM Modi just gave Nothing’s Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis a philosophy lesson — and it reframed 'everything'

A conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nothing co-founder and President of Nothing India, Akis Evangelidis, has sparked interest on social media after the entrepreneur shared an unusual exchange about the story behind the technology brand’s name.

The interaction took place during a gathering of business and technology leaders in Nice, France, where PM Modi met innovators and entrepreneurs as part of his visit to the European nation. Sharing a photograph from the event, Evangelidis revealed that the Prime Minister had asked him a question the company has heard many times before — why it is called "Nothing".

PM Modi's Interpretation Of 'Nothing' In a post on X, Evangelidis said the discussion took a memorable turn when PM Modi connected the company's name to Indian philosophy.

“During a conversation with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @Narendra Modi Ji, he asked me about the story behind the name @Nothing. It’s a question we’ve been asked countless times since starting the company but this time was special. He highlighted that in Indian philosophy, Nothingness is actually "Everything" - a state of infinite potential. This will stay with me...

Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister, for the conversation, and congratulations to the @BharatInnov2026 team for bringing together such an extraordinary group of people and showcasing Indian excellence and innovation.

As a company that has made India one of its most important markets and manufacturing hubs, we are incredibly excited about what lies ahead! 🇮🇳”

The post quickly gained attention online, with many users praising the philosophical perspective offered by the Prime Minister and highlighting India's growing importance in the global technology ecosystem.

Tech Leaders Gather In Nice The photographs shared by Evangelidis showed PM Modi interacting with leading figures from the technology and business sectors. One image featured Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, while another captured a larger group of entrepreneurs and industry leaders attending the event in Nice.

The gathering formed part of broader engagements aimed at showcasing innovation, entrepreneurship and India's expanding role in emerging technologies.

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Nothing, the London-based consumer technology company, has increasingly focused on India as a key market. The company manufactures several of its products in the country and has repeatedly highlighted India's strategic importance to its global operations.

PM Modi Shares Selfie With Macron On Sunday, PM Modi also shared a selfie with French President Emmanuel Macron, underscoring the growing partnership between India and France.

Posting the photograph on X, the Prime Minister described the first leg of his visit to France as productive and expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to strengthen.

"Nice to have met you in Nice. A productive first leg indeed. The India-France partnership will keep scaling new heights. See you in Evian and Paris...," PM Modi wrote on X.

President Macron had earlier posted the same selfie with a brief caption: "Nice."

The image quickly circulated online, drawing attention for both the wordplay and the visible camaraderie between the two leaders.

India-France Focus On Trade And Technology The meetings in France also resulted in a series of announcements aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.

India and France agreed on a five-year goal to double annual bilateral trade from the current $16 billion. The two sides also unveiled an innovation roadmap and a joint artificial intelligence framework designed to expand collaboration in strategic and future-facing sectors.

The initiatives are expected to strengthen cooperation in areas including technology, innovation, research and emerging digital industries, reflecting the increasing importance of the India-France partnership in a rapidly evolving global economy.