PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his 150th birth anniversary at Gujarat's Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his 150th birth anniversary at Gujarat's Statue of Unity.

“India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, thus shaping our nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India,” PM Modi said.

He then proceeded to a nearby venue to administer the Ekta Diwas pledge to attendees and observe the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade. This year’s celebrations will feature a cultural festival alongside the National Unity Day parade by police and paramilitary forces. A key highlight of the event, the parade includes contingents from paramilitary units such as the BSF and CRPF, as well as state police forces, according to PTI. Making it even more special this year, the parade has been organised in the style of the Republic Day parade, the report added.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu honoured Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, observed as National Unity Day, and highlighted his significant role in bringing the nation together.

“On the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens. Sardar Patel was a great patriot, visionary leader, and nation-builder, who accomplished the historic task of unifying the country through his unwavering resolve, indomitable courage, and adept leadership,” Murmu said.

She added, “His dedication and spirit of national service serve as an inspiration to us all. Let us, on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', unite together and resolve to build a strong, harmonious, and excellent India.”

About Sardar Patel Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. Referred to as the “Iron Man of India”, he served as the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.