PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 125th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as Children’s Day, recalling Nehru’s contributions to the freedom movement and the nation’s early development.

PM Modi took to X and stated, “Today we mark the 125th birth anniversary of our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. My tributes to him. We remember Pandit Nehru’s efforts during the freedom struggle and his role as the first Prime Minister of India.”

Affectionately called “Chacha Nehru,” he was a central figure in India’s independence movement and played a decisive role in shaping the country’s future. His principles of democracy, secularism, and scientific thinking continue to inspire generations of Indians.

As the country’s first Prime Minister post-Independence, Nehru guided India through its formative years, establishing the foundations of parliamentary democracy, promoting scientific advancement, and fostering industrial development. His vision for a modern India remains influential in discussions on nation-building, education, and institution-building.

The 125th birth anniversary carries special significance, encouraging renewed reflection on his ideals, particularly his commitment to secularism, democracy, and the cultivation of scientific temper among citizens. Historians and scholars have highlighted that his leadership during India’s transition from colonial rule to a sovereign republic shaped both domestic and foreign policy in enduring ways.

By honouring Nehru’s legacy, the Prime Minister’s tribute reinforces recognition of his role in India’s growth and the lasting impact of his early leadership on the country’s democratic institutions and national identity.

Children's Day: Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to organise train ride for specially-abled kids Meanwhile, The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) will host a joy ride for specially-abled children on November 14 to celebrate Children's Day, an official stated. The initiative seeks "to make the joy of rail travel and the charm of the hills accessible to every child," the DHR official added.

A heritage train journey from Siliguri to Rongtong will be arranged for a group of specially-abled and visually-impaired children, organised by the DHR in partnership with an NGO, he said.

The official also mentioned that the penultimate phase of the ‘Shatabdi’ march, marking 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi’s arrival in Darjeeling, will occur from Rongtong to Sukna station on Saturday.

Following the march, children from Rongtong will have the opportunity to enjoy a heritage train ride, "echoing the spirit of unity and joy that defines DHR’s heritage," he noted.