Watch | PM Modi presented with traditional Japanese Daruma doll — what does it symbolise?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Japan, was presented with a traditional Japanese talisman, the Daruma doll, by the chief priest of Shorinzan Daruma-ji Temple in Tokyo.

What is a Daruma doll? The Daruma doll is a traditional Japanese talisman symbolising perseverance and good luck. It is often used to set and achieve personal or professional goals.

A Daruma doll is a hollow, round, Japanese traditional doll modelled after Bodhidharma, the founder of the Zen tradition of Buddhism.

These dolls are typically red in colour and depict the Indian monk, Bodhidharma.

But they may vary greatly in colour and design depending on region and artist.

The Daruma doll embodies the Japanese idiom of "fall down seven times, get up eight."

The Daruma dolls are one of the most beloved good luck charms in Japan and way more than just a souvenir.

According to Japan Objects, traditionally, a Daruma doll begins its journey when someone sets a personal goal or wish. Its “one eye is colored in to mark the intention, while the other remains blank until the goal is fulfilled. It serves as a constant reminder, staring you down with purpose until you make that dream a reality.”

As the year draws to an end, many people return their Daruma dolls to temples in a ceremony called ‘Daruma Kuyo’.

It is considered as a cleansing ritual of gratitude and release.

At these ceremonies, old Daruma dolls are respectfully burned in large bonfires, often accompanied by chants or blessings from monks.

Some temples allow people to write their wishes or reflections on the Daruma dolls before they are burned, turning them into a powerful spiritual time capsule.