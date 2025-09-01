PM Modi, Putin share warm rapport, walk past Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif as he watches on: Video

As world leaders gathered for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged warm smiles, a handshake and a warm hug as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif looked on, standing alone. A video captured PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin deep in conversation as they walked past Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, who was left watching.

PM Modi and Vladimir Putin are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting today amid Trump’s sweeping tariffs on India over its purchase of Moscow's crude.

Relations between New Delhi and Moscow drew scrutiny after the Trump administration, in August, slapped a 50% tariff on Indian exports to the US--the steepest in Asia—as a penalty for India’s energy deals with Russia.

Modi-Putin walk past Pakistan's PM: Video As the two leaders passed by, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could be seen watching from the sidelines. Watch the video here

Modi Calls Meeting with Trump "A Delight" PM Modi, in a post on X, hailed his meeting with Trump as "always a delight to meet him."

Moments of Bonhomie with Putin and Xi Other videos and photos from the SCO Summit venue captured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping sharing smiles, handshakes, and hugs. Modi later shared glimpses of the interaction, underscoring the cordial engagement among the three leaders.

“Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit,” he wrote.

The cordial exchanges among the three leaders come against the backdrop of their strained relations with the United States.

Modi, Xi Hold Bilateral Talks On Sunday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024.

Both reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals and that their differences should not turn into disputes and called for a stable relationship and cooperation between India and China based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of peace and tranquility in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.