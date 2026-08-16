Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled what happened hours before he delivered his speech on 80th Independence Day. He shared glimpse of his morning routine in a social media post, revealing that it is his daily habit to feed pet peacocks and cows before starting off for the day.

The caption to the heartfelt post shared on Instagram on 16 August states, “Feeding my friends every morning is a daily routine. Yesterday morning, they somehow realised I’m leaving early so they came to meet me as I was leaving for the Red Fort. Special, as always!”

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In the short clip, PM Modi can be seen all dressed for the eventful day in a deep red base adorned headgear, featuring fine white and yellow patterned details. The prime minister offered leaves to cows and grains to peacocks moments before he addressed the nation from the ramparts of iconic Red Fort.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Prime Minister Modi's morning routine before Independence Day? ⌵ Prime Minister Modi has a daily routine of feeding pet peacocks and cows each morning before starting his day. 2 Why does PM Modi feed animals before his Independence Day speech? ⌵ He considers it a heartfelt ritual to connect with nature and underscore his affection for animals before addressing the nation. 3 How long was PM Modi's shortest Independence Day speech? ⌵ His shortest Independence Day speech lasted 75 minutes, notable for its brevity compared to previous years. 4 What new initiative did PM Modi announce during his Independence Day speech? ⌵ PM Modi announced a program providing free online coaching for students, aiming to alleviate the financial burden of coaching classes. 5 Should students rely on free online coaching announced by PM Modi? ⌵ The initiative aims to provide accessible education; however, success will depend on the effective execution and infrastructure support.

Maintaining his long-standing tradition, PM Modi wore a traditional headgear to mark 79 years of Independence. Paired with a classic off-white kurta-pyjama and a brown sleeveless jacket, the vibrant and striking turban complemented his signature look. Highlighting India's indigenous textile heritage, the traditional bandhani print tie-and-dye safa can be seen neatly wrapped around his head with classic long tail (palla) flowing over his shoulder.

Key takeaways from PM Modi's Independence Day speech PM Modi's Independence Day speech this year was his shortest address in four years, stretching only for 75 minutes. The length of his speech is noteworthy as it follows his longest Independence Day speech which stretched for a record 103 minutes. PM Modi has delivered a total of 13 Independence Day speeches from Red Fort since the NDA-led government came to power in 2014.

He spoke upon many subjects, including Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, Naxalism, MSMEs, concert economy, higher studies and coaching classes. PM Modi reached out to the Gen Z multiple times during his address, from announcing youth centred programme on AI skills and free online coaching for students to issuing an appeal to the youth to help their family out with the Census process.

“Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams. Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family,” PM Modi said during 15 August address.