Kareena Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's granddaughter, posted several photos of the Kapoor family's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Kapoor family in New Delhi, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan thanked him for inviting them to "commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy" of her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

Kareena, Raj Kapoor's granddaughter, took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted several photos from the meeting.

In one of the candid pictures, the prime minister is seen signing an autograph for Kareena and Saif's sons, Taimer and Jeh.

PTI

In her gram post, Kareena Kapoor Khan said: "We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor."

“Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us," she said.

The Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, met Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.



December 14, 2024, marks the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor, known for classics such as Aag, Awara, Barsaat, Shree 420, and Bobby.

To celebrate Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary, PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation are jointly organising the Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival, to be held from December 13 to 15, 2024.

Kareena also wrote: "As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji's artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come."