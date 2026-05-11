PM Modi stuns internet with 7 striking appeals, netizens react: ‘The bubble is about to burst’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made striking appeals to citizens on 10 May, urging citizens to place “nation first above personal comfort” while addressing a gathering in Hyderabad. As India grapples with the economic fallout of the West Asia conflict and rising global fuel prices, these appeals triggered a strong reaction on social media.

From urging the public to exercise restraint, conserve resources, revive the work-from-home culture and postpone unnecessary foreign travel to requesting the reinstatement of habits seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi sought collective public participation. While warning about the ongoing crisis, Modi highlighted a series of measures aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imported fuel and shielding the economy from global disruptions. Stressing the need to focus on Make in India for a stronger nation, he emphasized the importance of a more self-reliant nation during uncertain times.

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PM Modi's 7 appeals 1. Revive work from home: Urging offices and businesses to bring back work-from-home practices wherever possible to bring down fuel demand and hence consumption.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did PM Modi urge citizens to revive work-from-home practices? ⌵ PM Modi urged a return to work-from-home practices to reduce fuel demand and consumption, as suggested during the Covid-19 pandemic, to help conserve foreign exchange reserves amidst rising global fuel prices. 2 What measures did PM Modi suggest to conserve fuel and foreign exchange? ⌵ PM Modi appealed for reduced usage of petrol and diesel, preferring public transport or carpooling, postponing non-essential foreign travel, and shifting to electric vehicles and rail transport for cargo. 3 Why should individuals use petrol and diesel with restraint, according to PM Modi? ⌵ PM Modi appealed for restraint in using petrol and diesel due to volatility in crude oil prices and the ongoing West Asia crisis, aiming to save foreign exchange reserves. 4 What is the connection between the West Asia crisis and PM Modi's appeals? ⌵ The West Asia crisis has led to rising global fuel prices, impacting India's economy. PM Modi's appeals are aimed at conserving foreign exchange reserves and shielding the economy from these global disruptions. 5 How can shifting to electric vehicles and rail transport help India? ⌵ Encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles and shifting parcel and cargo movement to railway networks can help reduce dependence on imported fuel and conserve foreign exchange reserves.

2. Use petrol and diesel “with restraint”: Amid volatility in crude oil prices, Modi appealed to citizens to reduce unnecessary usage of petrol, diesel and gas.

3. Prefer public transport and metro travel over private vehicles: According to Modi, India's massive foreign exchange reserves can be saved if individuals cut down on their fuel consumption.

4. Adopt carpooling: Modi asked citizens to embrace carpooling as he emphasized the role of shared travel towards national economic stability during a global crisis.

Also Read | WFH advisory: Why PM Modi urged Indians to stay indoors amid West Asia crisis

5. Delay non-essential foreign travel: Emphasizing the need to conserve valuable foreign exchange reserves, Modi urged the public to postpone foreign vacations and overseas travel for at least a year unless necessary.

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6. Avoid unnecessary gold purchases: He appealed to families to avoid gold purchases for non-essential purposes, including lavish wedding-related buying.

7. Shift to EVs and rail transport: While encouraging the need for greater adoption of electric vehicles, he asked businesses to shift from road transport use to railway networks for parcel and cargo movement.

PM Modi's 7 striking appeals

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Reverse Capital gains tax and see Dollars flowing in.. Difficult times need Smart measures.. [sic].”

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Another user remarked, “Citizens are asked to sacrifice, but where is govt accountability? With inflation, EMIs, fuel prices and job uncertainty, should nation building mean only common people keep adjusting? [sic].”

Also Read | Modi emphasizes on need of consuming petrol, gas with restraint due to Iran war

A third comment read, “Sir FII sales is largely on account of government policies. Last year FII sales exceeded that of gold imports and again same story this year. One of the key reasons for INR depreciation.”

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A fourth user stated, "Every appeal asks citizens to become more serious because seriousness is easier to govern. Notice how inner chaos gets renamed duty. Then the podium starts speaking from inside your own chest."

A fifth user questioned, “@narendramodi certainly you asked people not to buy gold jewellery for 1year, but what about for more then 4million people who are employed in gold jewellery sector?”

A sixth user said, "At what point will these emotionally charged appeals be exposed for what they are? Sheer incompetency! I agree on some of the points, but it must always be a choice not an obligation. Did you not assure us that we will face no problems? Cut to results, the tone has shifted!!"

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A seventh user wrote, “Seems like the bubble is about to burst the harsh reality which was hidden from so many weeks is about to create havoc.”

An eighth user replied, “This is not some emotional appeal. It is calculated move. Brace up. It’s precursor to steep increase in Diesel, Petrol prices. Wait for a day or two…”