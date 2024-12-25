On Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the masses and prayed that the teachings of Jesus Christ enlighten the “path of peace and prosperity”.

He also shared a short video clip, offering a glimpse of the Christmas programme he attended at Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Monday.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: “Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity.”