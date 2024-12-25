On Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the public and prayed for the teachings of Jesus Christ to guide them towards peace and prosperity.

On Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the masses and prayed that the teachings of Jesus Christ enlighten the "path of peace and prosperity".

He also shared a short video clip, offering a glimpse of the Christmas programme he attended at Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Monday.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity."