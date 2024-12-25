PM Narendra Modi wishes Merry Christmas, ‘May teaching of Jesus Christ...’; social media reacts
25 Dec 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Written By
Arshdeep Kaur
On Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the public and prayed for the teachings of Jesus Christ to guide them towards peace and prosperity.
On Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the masses and prayed that the teachings of Jesus Christ enlighten the “path of peace and prosperity".
He also shared a short video clip, offering a glimpse of the Christmas programme he attended at Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Monday.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: “Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity."
It is noteworthy that this was the first time a Prime Minister had attended such a program at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India.
