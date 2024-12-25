Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  PM Narendra Modi wishes Merry Christmas, ‘May teaching of Jesus Christ...’; social media reacts

PM Narendra Modi wishes Merry Christmas, ‘May teaching of Jesus Christ...’; social media reacts

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

On Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the public and prayed for the teachings of Jesus Christ to guide them towards peace and prosperity. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI)

On Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the masses and prayed that the teachings of Jesus Christ enlighten the “path of peace and prosperity".

He also shared a short video clip, offering a glimpse of the Christmas programme he attended at Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Monday.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: “Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity."

It is noteworthy that this was the first time a Prime Minister had attended such a program at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India.

